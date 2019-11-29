Vanguard Logo

Adamawa United will bounce back from Enyimba defeat, promises Bello

Adamawa United head coach, Mohammed Bello

Adamawa United head coach, Mohammed Bello is optimistic that the team will return to winning ways after their 2-0 loss to eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba International in Aba on Matchday 5.

Bello spoke in an interview with NPFL.ng and insisted that despite the loss to Enyimba, his players showed resilience in the second half of that encounter.

“My players played better in the second half, as Enyimba dominated the first half,” Bello said.

“We will try to correct the mistakes that led to conceding two early goals and hope that we get it right quickly. Enyimba showed character as champions, and I also praise my captain and goalkeeper Bulus Pwadadi for his good performances in our games so far,” the coach added.

Adamawa United lost 2-0 with Victor Mbaoma scoring a brace for the People’s Elephant. Bello and his men will play hosts to Katsina United this Sunday.

Source: npfl.ng

