Adamawa LG Polls: Fintiri assures defectors equal opportunities in PDP

Adamawa Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has promised a level playing ground for all politicians who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the local government polls in the state.

The Adamawa Local Government Council’s elections holds on Dec. 7, with members of about four opposition parties switching allegiance to the PDP.

READ ALSO:

Fintiri received the new members from APC, SDP and KOWA parties during campaigns in Mayo-Belwa and Demsa local government areas.

Represented by Alhaji Tahir Shehu, the state chairman of PDP, the governor guaranteed the defectors equal treatment and opportunities in the PDP-led administration in the state.

Fintiri said that the PDP-led administration in the state came to salvage and set free people of the state from the burden of abject poverty and to take them out of Egypt to the promise land.

“I assure people of the state that the PDP-led administration will not let them down as our government is doing all it can to provide dividends of democracy to all citizens.

“Within our six months in office our administration has done a lot in terms of security, education, civil service and citizens’ social welfare development, among others.

“I, therefore, call on the people of the state to come out on Dec. 7, 2019 and vote wisely,” Fintiri said.

Recall that the defectors, some of whom were chairmanship candidates in the December local government election, dumped their political parties and joined PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Dauda Gah, a former Chairman of Mayo-Belwa local council, said that they were convinced by Fintiri’s style of leadership and performances just recorded in the past six months.

Vanguard