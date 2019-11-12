Breaking News
Adamawa government sacks over 300 polytechnic staff

Adamawa State government on Tuesday sacked over 300 academic and non-academic staff of the state polytechnic, employed from 2017 to 2019.

A letter to the affected and signed by the Acting Registrar of the polytechnic, Mrs. Rebecca Kinjir, stated the action was in compliance with the recommendation of the Visitation Panel to the institution set up by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The letter, titled: “Stand-Down of Appointment of Staff Employed Between 2017-2019,” said those affected should handover all school properties in their possession.

“The Implementation Committee of the 2019 Visitation Panel to the polytechnic, set up by His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved the stand-down of your appointment.

“By this letter, you have been directed to handover all polytechnic materials to your Head of Department.

“The management wishes to thank you for the services you have rendered to the polytechnic during this period,” the letter said.

Governor Fintiri’s administration had recently accused the administration of  Muhammadu Bindow of last minutes illegal recruitment.

The administration later constituted a visitation panel to all tertiary institutions in the state. (NAN)

 

