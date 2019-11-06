Breaking News
Translate

Adamawa Assembly confirms 23 commissioner nominees

On 2:29 pmIn Newsby

The Adamawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the 23 commissioner nominees sent to the House by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Hammantukur Yettisuri, at the committee of the whole in Yola.

The confirmation came after a three-day screening by the lawmakers.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Majority Leader, Japhet Kefas, before Speaker Aminu Iya-Abbas put it to a voice-vote for approval.

Some of the nominees are – Mr. Adamu Atiku, eldest son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Abdullahi Prambe, Mrs. Wilbina Jackson, Mrs. Justina Nkom and Mrs. Lami Patrick.

Others are – Prof. Isa Abdullahi and Mr. Mohammed Umar, currently the administrative secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Taraba. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.