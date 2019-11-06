Adamawa Assembly confirms 23 commissioner nominees

The Adamawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the 23 commissioner nominees sent to the House by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Hammantukur Yettisuri, at the committee of the whole in Yola.

The confirmation came after a three-day screening by the lawmakers.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Majority Leader, Japhet Kefas, before Speaker Aminu Iya-Abbas put it to a voice-vote for approval.

Some of the nominees are – Mr. Adamu Atiku, eldest son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Abdullahi Prambe, Mrs. Wilbina Jackson, Mrs. Justina Nkom and Mrs. Lami Patrick.

Others are – Prof. Isa Abdullahi and Mr. Mohammed Umar, currently the administrative secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Taraba. (NAN)

Vanguard