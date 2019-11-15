A’COURT JUDGMENT: Oborevwori, Oguma, Majemite, Tebite, Omovie hail Okowa’s victory

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

PROMINENT Deltans including the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Olorogun John Oguma, Olorogun Fred Majemite, Olorogun Taleb Tebite and Chief Dennis Omovie, yesterday described the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Appeal Court as well deserved and a victory for democracy.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori said he was not surprised that the Appeal Court in Abuja threw out Chief Great Ogboru’s case and gave judgement in favour of the Governor.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said the Appeal Court judgment was an affirmation of the mandate Deltans freely gave to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the March 9 polls.

Olorogun John Oguma on his part thanked God for the victory and thanked Deltans for their unwavering support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the polls, lower tribunal and the Appeal Court was a manifestation of the Governor’s wide acceptance by Deltans.

Oguma said; “I want to rejoice with our Governor on his resounding victory at the Appeal Court in Abuja. This judgment has shown that the judiciary still remains the only hope of the common man.”

Also, Olorogun Fred Majemite, expressed confidence in the judiciary, adding that the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Appeal Court was a victory for democracy.

Also, Olorogun Taleb Tebite said the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Appeal Court was expected, adding that the Governor won convincingly in 23 out of the 25 local Government areas of the State.

On his part, Chief Dennis Omovie said; “I have absolute confidence in our judiciary. It is the last hope of the common man, ” urging Deltans to continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his resolve to develop all parts of the State.