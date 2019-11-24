vanguardBy Ayo Onikoyi

The much-anticipated music TV reality show has officially begun with its vibrant roadshow already kicking up vibes and setting the trend for a new music culture in Nigeria.

More than mixing business with pleasure this time, ‘Access The Stars’ will showcase a number of handpicked raw talents across Nigeria who will be selected by celebrity judges and will grace the stage with a lineup of some of the best artists in the industry including Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Olamide, Phyno, Flavour and others. This is a move aimed at giving a chance to the grassroots to learn one on one from their celebrity role models and get access to shine more.

This iconic fusion between Access Bank Plc. and the Nigerian Breweries’ Star Lager Beer will provide an avenue for these hidden gems (diamonds in the rough) to showcase their talent to a global audience as they go on tour with the A list stars on ‘The Trek’. The roadshow will debut in Abeokuta beginning from the 18th of November before hitting major cities including Lagos, Onitsha, Owerri, Calabar, and Abuja.

Access The Stars will air on Sound City, Hip TV, and African Magic and will be hosted by Dare Art Alade with Olive Emodi, as co-host.

