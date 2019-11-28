Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Abuja-Kaduna train: NRC apologises for Tuesday’s locomotive failure

On 6:13 pmIn Newsby
NRC
Abuja-Kaduna Train

The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed regret over the failure of the locomotive on the last train of Abuja-Kaduna train service on Tuesday, at the outer home signal of Rigassa Station, Kaduna.

The NRC stated this in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Public Relations, Mr Yakub Mahmood, on Thursday in Lagos, apologised to the affected passengers over the incident.

Also read: Lai Mohammed recounts experience on Abuja-Kaduna train service

“The management of the NRC expresses regret over the failure of the locomotive on the last train of Abuja-Kaduna train service of Nov. 26, at the outer home signal of Rigassa Station, Kaduna.

“NRC hereby apologises for all the inconveniences the incident might have caused all our esteemed passengers on board,” the statement said.

The corporation added that that uninterrupted train services between Abuja-Kaduna had since resumed.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!