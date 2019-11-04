ABS FC: No cause for alarm, we are still team in progress — Elijah

The Head Coach of Ilorin-based Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC, Yomi Elijah, has called on the club’s supporters not to panic after a back to back defeat to Sunshine Stars of Akure and Crown FC of Ogbomoso.

Elijah made the appeal after his team lost 2-5 to visiting Sunshine Stars of Akure on Monday in Ilorin in a friendly match.

Also read:

ABS had lost 0-2 to Crown FC in Ogbomoso on Sunday before the Monday defeat to Sunshine Stars.

The former Kogi United handler said most of the work to be done has not started but the games were good for him because he is getting an opportunity to see the players.

“We are still a team in progress, these are young guys, we have not started work on the boys yet.

“We are only taking advantage of the friendly matches because many of our opponents are ready and we still have a little bit of work to do before the season starts.

“We are going to search for more Grade A matches to see more players and assess the ones we have already seen to know their readiness,” Elijah said.

He said he had seen the players and explained that a few of them would have to go but he hasn’t taken a decision on who is going and who will stay.

ABS had in a training tour of Lagos recently defeated MFM FC 4-1, played a one-all draw with Ikon Allah Academy, drew goalless with FC Bethel.

They had lost back to back 0-1 each to both Niger Tornadoes of Minna and Crown FC of Ogbomoso in Ilorin before the training tour of Lagos.

The Nigeria National League (NNL) side will on Wednesday play La Planet Academia of Ilorin and host Kwara Football Academy on Friday.

Vanguard