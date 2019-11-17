Abidal: Barcelona are talking to Messi’s representatives

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has indicated that the club are dealing with Lionel Messi’s contract renewal as a matter of priority.

There are plenty of other things which Barcelona have to concentrate on but making sure their star continues his career at the Cam Nou is paramount.

“He Messi is a key player for us,” Abidal told Sport. “And has the option of leaving at the end of his current deal. “But I know the president is talking to his representatives to ensure the contract is closed once and for all.

“I hope he stays for many years, and I think that will be the case. It will be Leo’s decision. And as he says, Barcelona first and foremost. He is the best.”In terms of the general level of the Barcelona squad, Abidal has no doubts about the quality throughout.

“The squad is better than last season,” Abidal went on. “When you look at the players, not only do they have talent, but they also have personality.”In sport mentality can make the difference. If a team has the mentality to achieve a goal, it will do just that.

“I am convinced of it. Two hundred percent.”

Vanguard News