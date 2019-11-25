Abia Warriors claim slim win to bring MFM’s fine start to a halt

Abia Warriors returned to winning ways in the Nigeria Professional Football Matchday 5 fixtures League after defeating MFM FC 1-0 at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday to end the Lagos-based club’s impressive start to the season.

An early goal from Oghenetega Ebetomane was all Abia Warriors needed to take all three points against a resilient MFM team in a match where clear cut chances were rare to find.

Abia Warriors got off to a flying start in the sixth minute as Zinte Udeh dazzled past three players to perfectly set up Oghenetega Ebetomane who slotted in the ball into the back of the net to send the home crowd into delight.

From then onwards it was a match with little or no clear cut chances though MFM FC had plenty of possession but failed to utilize it.

However one should commend Abia Warriors who were able to grind out the result though they played badly.

Emmanuel Deutsch, Abia Warriors FC manager after the game said: “A very difficult match. We just came back from Gombe yesterday (Saturday) and the boys were able to show good character. I think it is this kind of matches that you know whether your team is good enough to challenge in the league as we didn’t play well but we were able to get the result.”

Tonu Bulus, his MFM counterpart reacted after the game, saying: “It’s a very good match, at times you win, at times you lose. So today was a case of losing. We will go back and work on our lapses ad hopefully we will come back stronger.”

Match Statistics

Abia Warriors 1-0 MFM

Shots (on target): 12(3) – 9(4)

Blocked Shots: 3-2

Offsides: 3-5

Corners: 4-5

Fouls: 11-8

Yellow card: 1-1

Red card: 0-0

