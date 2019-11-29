Speaker of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has emerged as the Best Performing State Assembly Speaker in Nigeria among other nominated State Assembly Speakers from Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa States.

The Speaker was presented with an award to commemorate the achievement at a colourful and well attended ceremony organized by Igbere Tv at the Sheraton Hotels & Towers in Abuja on Thursday night.

The Speaker who was represented by the House Member representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Works and Project Monitoring, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, expressed his appreciation to the organizers and all those who found him worthy of the award, saying “it is a worthy recognition of our modest efforts at raising the bar of legislative functions in Nigeria in service to our people for whom we hold power in trust”. He promised to continue to do more and not rest on his laurels.

The organizers said, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, emerged winner following his well documented sterling performances since his emergence as Speaker of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari was among other recipients of awards at the occasion.

It will be recalled that Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has been hailed by Abians as one Speaker who has added verve and to legislative duties of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly and carried all Abians along in their activities which has made the people see him as a man with sincerity of purpose, transparency and accountability.

Vanguard