Abia governor, Ikpeazu appoints Agbazuere Chief of Staff

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has appointed Dr Anthony Agbazuere as his Chief of Staff.

There has been speculation over the position of Chief of Staff as many chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and aides of the Governor, were said to be lobbying for the position.

Until the appointment, Agbazuere was the General Manager of the Abia State Passenger Insurance Manifest and Safety Scheme, ASPIMS.

ALSO READ: PDP campaign council passes vote of no confidence on Kogi CP

He has also served as the Chairman of the Abia State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC, Executive Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South council as well as Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

In a similar development, the Governor also approved the appointment of Barrister Eze Chikamnayo as his new Special Adviser on Strategy and Communications.

Eze Chikamnayo is a former Commissioner for Information in the State.

In a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, the appointments take immediate effect.

Vanguard News Nigeria.