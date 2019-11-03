Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Abi/Yakurr Fed Constituency: Appeal Court set aside Tribunal’s decision

On 9:46 amIn News, Politicsby

Abi/Yakurr Fed Constituency: Appeal Court set aside Tribunal's decision

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has ordered that fresh elections be conducted in Ekureku I and II of Abi/ Yakurr Federal Constituency in Cross River state within 90 days from yesterday (Saturday) to determine the winner.

The three-man panel led by Justice S Tanko Hussein PJ, M. Bolaji-Yusuf JCA M.Mustapha JCA declared that fresh elections be conducted in Ekureku I and II.

ALSO READ: Probe governors, council chairs for ‘pocketing’ LGA allocations, SERAP tells Buhari

Meanwhile, the court also set aside the judgement of the Election petitions Tribunal which declared Hon. John Gaul lebo winner ordering the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a Certificate of Return.

The Court however ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in Ekureku I and II within 90 days, therefore, making the seat of Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency Vacant until fresh elections were conducted.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.