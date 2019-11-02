Abba Moro, Ifeanyi Ubah, Shina Peller, others for 2019 Indigenous Award

All is set for the 3rd edition of the indigenous Award Nigeria(IAN). The event will honour and recognise great indigenous icon who have put in great efforts in promoting creativity and contents in Nigeria and Africa at large.

In a statement issued by the organizer, Amb. Nwosu Clinton Augustine and made available to newsmen, he said the 3rd edition will hold November 16, 2019, at Sheraton Hotel Abuja, Nigeria.

He further explained that the award will be recognising and honouring those who have contributed immensely to indigenous greatness.

In his word: “Nigeria is blessed with great achievers who have been out there promoting contents and the rich heritage of Africa on the global map. We recognize them and would like to appreciate them for their great contributions. We want to make this year’s edition stand out as the best ever. There will be displays from some of the elite Nigerian artists and entertainers coming to support us. Also, I want to especially thank everyone who contributed to nominating the awardees”.

The award categories comprise of politicians, industrialists, social entrepreneurs, philanthropist and some of the notable names includes Mr Uche Igbokwe, Hon Francis Ottah Agbo, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Hon George Ali, Mr Adewale Aladejana, Hon. Simon Elisha, Her Excellency, Mrs Bisi Adeleye Fayemi, Queen Joy Oyakhilomen, Arome Bright Jekeli, Barrister Natasha Akpoti , Dr Safiya S. Musa, Mr Ndah David, Mr Egbita Abel, Adeleye Tolulope, Mrs Folashade Angela Samuels, Misskoom Neol Kuryil, Mrs Tamwakat Weli, Dickson A.O Akoh, Senator Abba Moro ,Hon Dachung Bagos, Hon Abubakar Kabiru, Hon Musa Umar Garo , Hon Babangida Alsan A Yakudima, Hon Kabiru Idris, Amb Mike Ayapaye, Chief Chinuzor Nzenweofor Ndubuisi, Chairman, Mike-spring Group, Amb Anneozeng Ogozi Peters, founder AOA Foundation, Chief Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Former member, Federal House Of Representatives amongst others.

Special guest appearance from Prince Olatunji Olusoji. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Special Duties also indigenous award recipient.

