By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The lawmaker representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Onofiok Luke has reaffirmed his confidence in the leadership of the Speaker, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy Mr. Ahmed Wase.

Luke who spoke when he flagged-off a 3-day free medical outreach for people of his Federal constituency held at Ikot Edibom in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, said he is happy that his endorsement of Gbajabiamila’s is benefitting his constituency.

His words, “Today I can tell you that this Federal Constituency is reaping the benefits of that endorsement that I did for Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, because without the recognition of the Speaker, I would not be able to be recognised on the floor of the House to ventilate the issues that bother on this Federal Constituency, the state and the people at large.

“Tomorrow give me another responsibility, I will always endorse the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Wheresoever you are I want you to ask God to bless the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and the entire leadership of the House of Representatives.

“The Speaker has been good with our federal constituency, the leadership of the House of Representatives has been good with me; they have given me the opportunity to bring your issues to the front burner for discourse about what is happening “,

The immediate past Speaker of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly commended his predecessor, Mr. Samuel Ikon, for being supportive, especially for contributing to his successes so far in the House of Representatives.

Luke who said that he went to the National Assembly to pursue a bipartisan approach to national development, assured to support efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to deliver democracy dividends to Nigerians.

“I do not have regrets in supporting the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari that will deliver dividends democracy to the people of my Federal Constituency and the people of Nigeria. The ones that are not good, I don’t have any apologies for kicking against them.

“What I do is to stand on the path of right and justice. And justice demands I must go on a bi-partisan approach, to support the effort of Mr. President to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Nigeria, and back home here too, to support the efforts of Governor Udom Emmanuel to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people”, Luke said.

vanguard