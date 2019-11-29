8,304 Kwara students get bursary after e-process

•Gov approves N100K each for 89 Law School students

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

A total of 8,304 final year students of Kwara State origin have each been paid N5000 as bursary straight into their accounts following weeks of electronic processes and verification of their applications by the government.

The AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration had recently launched a strictly e-bursary in a step meant to ensure that the process is transparent, with all eligible students directed to apply through a dedicated portal.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Tertiary Education Science and Technology Dr Musa Dasuki made available to Vanguard in Ilorin.

According to the statement;

The Governor had approved N50m for the second tranche of 2019 bursary but insisted that applicants must apply online and have their money paid straight into their accounts without any middlemen.

“A total of 10,491 successful applications were received within a period of four weeks but only 8,304 of them were verified to be genuine and therefore recommended for payments. Consequently, payment is now being effected from today Friday, November 29, 2019,”

The statement stressed that the exercise, in which Kwara students from across the country benefited, gulped N41,520,000 out of the N50m approved for the bursary at N5,000 each per beneficiary.

ALSO READ: Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement over removal of Eleruwa 21 years after

In a related development, Governor AbdulRazaq has approved the payment of N100,000 each to 89 students of Kwara State origin who are currently at the Law School nationwide.

The governor also directed that the money be paid directly into the accounts of the law students.

“The Ministry of Tertiary Education has invited the leadership of the Law School students to a meeting to finalise payment procedures,” the statement added.

“We thank His Excellency the Governor for this new dawn in Kwara State, especially regarding the new regime of bursary payment, which is not only transparent but is also revolutionary, full-proof, and exemplary.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.