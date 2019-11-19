80% Diabetes cases preventable with healthy lifestyle — Physicians

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerians have been admonished to shun sedimentary lifestyle and embrace healthy living to prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and stroke among others.

Making the appeal during a free medical screening for blood sugar and blood pressure organised by the Department of Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism Unit; Department of Family Medicine Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, in collaboration with Lions Club District 404-B2, Nigeria held at the palace of Olu of Ikeja, Head, Department of Family Medicine, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo also disclosed that about 70 percent of complications such as blindness, kidney diseases, amputation among others can be prevented with healthy lifestyle as an adolescent.

Sodipo said due to urbanisation, a lot of people now engage in sedentary lifestyle which predisposes them to factors that contribute to diabetes and obesity among others.

“People need to be more active, unfortunately, urbanisation make people sit down more often with their phone, eat late at night and do less exercise. We need to exercise, eat healthier and inculcate the habit of medical screening.

Corroborating his views, Consultant Physician, Endocrinology, Dr. Olufunmilayo Adeleye urged Nigerians to cut down on calories and avoid foods that when metabolised, increase sugar content of the body such as carbonated drinks and sugary foods.

“We need to increase our intake of vegetables, fruits and inline with this year World Diabetes Day theme; The Family and Diabetes, Family can together engage in physical activities that promote healthy living.

On the use of Valonia and bitter leaf for treatment of diabetes, Olufunmilayo said that study has shown that they can aid reduction in blood glucose but not recommended for the treatment of diabetes, “it helps to reduce the number of drugs they need to control blood glucose but not recommended for treatment.”

She pointed out that diabetes can affect children and adults, hence the need for parents to ensure that their children eat healthy food and engage in physical exercise.

On his part, Deputy Head, Department of Family Medicine, Dr. Oludaisi Oduniyi called on the government to make health insurance scheme work so that people on treatment can have access to medication without necessary pay out of pocket.

“Food security is a major problem in Nigeria, healthy food is more expensive than unhealthy food, it is cheaper to buy snacks and eat than to take an apple, so most people go for cheaper alternative food which are not healthy.

“Some people already have complications like kidney disease, poor vision, leg amputation they all need government support. If one person is affected by diabetes in a family, it could destroy that family.

Appreciating the kind gesture by the hospital, the Regent to the Stool of Olu of Ikeja Land, Prince Adekunle Apena, said that the comprehensive screening was commendable and they have succeeded in putting a smile on the face of people who could not afford to approach medical centre due to financial challenges among others.

“We appreciate these medical screening on behalf of the people of Ikeja Land and we look