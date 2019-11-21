By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Participants of the Senior Executive Course, SEC 41 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, near Jos have rounded up their research work and set to deliver their recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The 66 participants who researched on the theme, “Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria” would be graduating from the Institute on Saturday.

The Director-General of the Institute, Professor Habu Galadima who unveiled the line up of activities for the graduation ceremony stated that the participants have proved themselves and deliver on the mandate given to them by the President.

Galadima at a pre-graduation press briefing held on Wednesday at NIPSS Board Room added that the recommendations are usable as the participants visited places within and outside Nigeria as well as other African and non-African countries to compare notes and was optimistic that the government would find it exciting to implement.

He further disclosed that there would be a lecture on funding healthcare using the experiences of Trinidad and Tobago and as part of their legacy; the participants had upgraded facilities at Primary Healthcare centre within their host community which would be commissioned and handed over for public use.

His words, “The National Institute is the nation’s apex think-tank and was established in 1979 to serve as a high level centre for research and dialogue, where policies are initiated and participants exchange ideas on how to build a better society.

“Part of the mandate of the Institute is to assemble participants for the Senior Executive Course and the participants are drawn from all works of lives and assembled for 10months to go through rigorous research.

“This year; the President approved the theme: “Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria.” They have done their research, they have written their reports and they will be submitting that report to Mr. President in council on Friday.

“We hope that many of the recommendations contained in the reports would be favourable to government and government is most likely going to implement the report. The reports, the recommendations from my point of view are usable and I think the government would find it quite exciting to implement.

“Saturday is the graduation of the Senior Executive Course 41 and that means that the National Institute in the last 40years has graduated about 40 sets, this is set 41 that would be graduating.”

Being a graduation ceremony, the DG stressed, “We hope that the President and Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will grace the occasion. During the graduation ceremony, there will be a distinguished annual lecture on funding universal healthcare lessons from Trinidad and Tobago and the lecture would be delivered by the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria.

“We will also be commissioning some projects that were provided by the participants to the Kuru community, they made efforts at upgrading the facilities in the primary healthcare unit here.”

