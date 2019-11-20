600 capacity Onitsha Prison currently houses 1,155 inmates

…As Anglican Communion admits 50 inmates into the Order of Confirmation

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger, recently admitted 50 inmates and of Nigerian Correction Center, NCC, (Prison) Onitsha into the Order of Confirmation and 43 inmates into Anglican Boys Fellowship.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Controller of Correction Center Onitsha, Mr Valentine has disclosed that Onitsha Prison which capacity is for 600 people is currently housing 1155 inmates, adding that the Federal Government decided to change the name from Nigerian Prisons Service to Nigerian Correction Center to decongest the prison, since the new name attracts new packages and more funding.

Bishop, Diocese on the Niger while admitting the inmates into the Order of Confirmation and the Anglican Boys Fellowship, respectively during the Confirmation and Admission Service for inmates of Chapel of Restotation, Nigerian Correction Center, urged them to live a life that will show that they have repented and are not true children of God. He reminded them that the purpose of having laws was for people to behave well, adding that if there was no law, life will be nasty and brutish as people will be killing one another and be going free.

He told them that God does not want the death of the sinner but for him to repent and live a Godly and a good life, adding that if God starts treating human beings according to their behaviours, nobody will live.

“The law is blind, it does not know sister neither does it know brother. It does not respect anybody whether rich or poor. So, if you commit an offense, prepare your mind for the punishment. That does not mean that God does not love us or cannot forgive our sins but he wants us to live a good life. That is why he forgives what man cannot forgive.

“ The devil plants confusion in the lives of people who give it a chance. It works on daily basis to deceive people with weak minds but as human beings, we must weed out the bad eggs from our lives to excape the plans of the devil against us”

Continuing, the Deputy Controller of Onitsha Correction Center, Mr Nwosu expressed satisfaction with the number of the inmates admitted to the Order of Confirmation and Anglican Youths Fellowship, urging them not to backslide.

He said that the reforms the former Nigerian Prison Service is going through now has made it in such a way that there will be custodians and non custodians of Nigerian Correction Center, since not all the offense will attract being detained or committed to prison.

Custodians of the Nigerian Correction Center will be those who committed criminal of fences, the non custodians are those of that the offender will be giver alternative punishment instead of detaining or committing them as inmates of the Nigerian Correction Centre.

Vanguard