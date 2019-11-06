6 potential stars from Brazil’s U-17 World Cup winning squad

Brazil Under-17s picked up their fourth World Cup title on Sunday, with two late goals steering them to a 2-1 win over Mexico in the final.

There were doubts over whether the Seleção would be able to do it, having seen star player Reinier Jesus – a target for Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea – forced to stay home by Flamengo, but their strength in depth proved too much for the competition.

With so many exciting talents in their ranks, here are six names you should expect to see stealing headlines in the very near future.

ALSO READ: 6 records Cristiano Ronaldo can still break at international level before retiring

Kaio Jorge

For any Brazilian youngster coming through the ranks at Santos, comparisons to ​Neymar are hard to avoid. Fortunately for 17-year-old forward Kaio Jorge, he has the potential to back up the excitement around him.

Jorge finished the tournament with five goals, and he will hope to use that as momentum when he returns to his club, where he has already made two senior appearances.

As well as Neymar, some have compared Jorge to ​Manchester City forward ​Gabriel Jesus. ​Chelsea have tracked him in the past, ​but there will plenty of fresh eyes on the teenager after his stellar showings in Brazil.

Gabriel Veron

​

Barcelona scouts kept a close eye on the Under-17 World Cup, and right-winger Gabriel Veron was one of their primary targets.

​Mundo Deportivo revealed that La Blaugrana have been following the 17-year-old Palmeiras starlet for a while now​, and scouts travelled to Brazil to watch Veron as he was awarded the Golden Ball for being the tournament’s best player.

Named after former Argentina midfielder Juan Sebastián Verón, the teenager is an electric winger who can beat defenders with ease. A move to Europe is surely on the cards for Veron.

Talles Magno

You may have already heard of powerful forward Talles Magno. Despite his young age, he is a starter for Vasco da Gama at club level, and ​Real Madrid are ​understood to be incredibly keen.

​A confident, versatile forward, Talles was ruled out for the last three games of the competition through injury, but he still fired two goals before going down. It was not the breakout moment he was hoping for, but his talent was on show.

With Reinier unavailable, Talles was heralded as the star of the entire team, which should speak volumes of just how highly rated he is in Brazil.

João Peglow

A versatile attacker, João Peglow featured both centrally and on the wing of Brazil’s attack during the competition, and he often stole the show. He shone against both Canada and Italy, showcasing both his creativity and impressive eye for goal.​

The 17-year-old Sport Club Internacional forward is yet to make his senior debut for the club, but he surely will not be far off after producing the kind of electric moments which he did during the competition.

With a €60m release clause (via ​Globo Esporte), Peglow could be the next Brazilian sensation to make the move to Europe.

Patryck

16-year-old São Paulo left-back Patryck was the youngest player in the squad, but he was also one of the most exciting.

Tipped to follow in the footsteps of both Roberto Carlos and ​Marcelo, Patryck is an all-action defender who does some of his best work in attack. He netted a fantastic goal in the quarter-finals against Italy and managed to get fans off their feet more than most.

Links to Europe are yet to really surface, but it certainly won’t stay that way for much longer.​

Henri Marinho

Palmeiras center-back Henri Marinho captained the side during the competition, adding to his already impressive reputation as a future star.

Seen by some as perhaps one of the finest pure defenders of his age group, Henri has everything which you need to be a successful center-back in the modern game. He is powerful, yet technically impressive, and he showcased that throughout the World Cup.

Scouts from a whole host of European giants, such as ​AC Milan, ​Bayern Munich, and ​Manchester United, kept a close eye on Brazil during the competition, and Henri will undoubtedly have stood out at the back.

Source: 90min

Vanguard News