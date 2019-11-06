6.5m women now use modern contraceptives in Nigeria

On 10:51 amIn Newsby
6.5m women now use modern contraceptives in Nigeria
*Different types of contraceptives

By Sola Ogundipe

Over 6.5 million women now use a modern method of contraception in Nigeria.

It is the highest number on record in the country’s history, according to a new report by Family Planning 2020, FP2020.

READ ALSO: Family Planning: 22 percent of women lack access to Contraceptives — Marie Stopes 

But while the number of women on modern contraception in Africa’s most populous country has increased, the nation is still the second slowest growing country in West Africa when it comes to the uptake of modern contraception.

Full details shortly

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.