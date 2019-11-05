The operators of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme in Lagos, Primero Transport Services Limited, said on Tuesday that about 50 million commuters used its buses in the last 10 months.

The Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Fola Tinubu, told journalists that the firm moved an average of 160, 000 passengers daily.

Tinubu, who reiterated the firm’s commitment to serving residents of the state better, said that efforts were being made to improve the services.

He said: “We move about 160,000 on a daily basis in Lagos on our designated routes. Although at weekends, this drops slightly because we don’t have many people going out.

“We are constantly working to improve on our services and on our successes.”

According to him, the firm carries out regular checks on its buses and fixes the faulty ones to serve Lagos residents and meet their demand.

“The demand of Lagosians is very high, the number of people that want to use the BRT is very high. Every day, we make sure we roll out enough buses to meet the increasing demand.

“We plan to put more buses out on the road, reduce the waiting time and get them to their destinations in a safe and comfortable environment, ” he added. (NAN)

