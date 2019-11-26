Breaking News
Translate

452 traffic offenders convicted in Lagos – FRSC

On 1:26 pmIn Newsby

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command, said on Tuesday it arrested and prosecuted 507 motorists for traffic offences from July 15 to November 20.

Insecurity: How false alarm led FRSC personnel into Armed Robbers

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje, disclosed this in a statement issued by the sector’s Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi, in Lagos.

Omeje said the traffic offenders were prosecuted at the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.

According to him, 452 of the 507 motorists were convicted by the mobile court.

The sector commander said 44 were discharged and cautioned to be safety conscious while 11 had their cases adjourned.

“The drivers were arrested for various offences such as driving with expired vehicle papers, lack of valid driver’s licence,  tyre rules violation, dangerous driving, overloading and number plate rule violation,” he said.

Omeje said the mobile court became necessary to checkmate the excesses of drivers on the highways, adding that it would create a safer motoring environment.

The sector commander advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations in the state. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.