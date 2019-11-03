419 road crashes, 84 deaths recorded in Lagos – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command, said on Sunday it recorded 419 road traffic accidents (RTC) in the last three quarters of this year.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hyginus Omeje, said in Lagos that 84 people were killed in the crashes during the period.

Omeje said 1,396 people were involved in the road crashes in the first quarter, 817 in the second quarter and 909 people in the third quarter ended September 30.

According to him, a total of 209,221 and 291 people were injured in the three quarters.

He said: “In the last three quarters, we have had crashes that depict an increase in some of the indices that we usually measure.

“In the first quarter, we recorded 16 fatalities.

“We had 124 crashes out of which 16 fatalities were recorded, 67 were serious and 41 were minor.

“In the second quarter, the total crashes increased to 140 while the fatalities also increased from 16 to 22.

“At least 62 were serious while 56 minor fatalities were recorded.

“In the third quarter, the total number of crashes rose to 155, with 24 fatalities.”

He decried the increasing fatalities, saying “we have a problem with the numbers of crashes and fatalities.”

“We are alarmed by the number of people killed.

“In the first quarter, 24 people died in road accidents, 28 in the second quarter, and 32 died in the third quarter.’’

He said that although the corps had set a target of reducing road accidents in 2019 by 20 percent and fatalities by 25 percent, it had to do more work considering the trend of crashes in the command.

Omeje, who frowned at the negative attitude of most road users, warmed that the FRSC would intensify enforcement and public enlightenment on safety.

He said the Lagos/Ogun zonal command had flagged off the awareness campaign at Ojota Park, adding that would be replicated in various sector commands, unit commands and nooks and crannies of the state. (NAN)

Vanguard