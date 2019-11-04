4 Point launches residential estate in a bid to reduce travel time

By Kingsley Adegboye

4point Real Estate Investment Ltd, an established property development company that is leading the move for the development of residential properties and creation of safe haven for individuals and families across Lagos has commenced construction at its premium estate Rose Gardens Bungalow in Asese, located only a few minutes drive from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mrs Omolola Philips, Chief Operations Officer of 4point while sharing insight on the development stated that Rose Gardens project was positioned to attract investors that will bring development to the Asese community as the residential community is strategically located about 30 minutes drive to central Ikeja, thereby significantly reducing daily commute for the estate’s residents working in the city’s capital.

She also stated that the company is taking a step further in its drive to intelligently defeat the current housing crises in the economy by introducing 100 housing units of Rose Gardens Bungalow. The bungalows are designed as a choice of affordable property that will feature a spacious modern living room with all rooms ensuite, kitchen, pantry, adequate parking spaces for up to three cars and many more interesting features.

Rose Gardens Bungalow is in close proximity to Christ Embassy Camp and the new RCCG auditorium. The estate is about 7 mins drive from Punch place and is strategically situated to allow access to 3 major towns; Sagamu, Asese and Ikorodu. Each subscriber of Rose Gardens Bungalow will be given a Deed of Assignment.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wale Olayanju, while speaking on the development said that the company offers an innovative real-estate based investment solutions that intelligently

and ethically leverage the current crises in the economy, to

empower investors and enable high actualized returns in a short time

with low-risk exposure, he also communicated that the Estate will be a reference point for future residential developments in the property market.

In his statement, he stated that investors should expect a complete exterior, quality windows, pipework, roofing, conduit electricals and doors all fixed, he also communicated Rose Gardens as being open to individuals, cooperative societies, government institutions and private companies looking for quality developments and attractive returns on their investment through rental income and the proposed rail construction.

A 3 bedroom bungalow is currently available for Ten million and five hundred thousand naira only. The company has created flexible payment plans for investors, allowing them to spread payment for up to 12 months.

The investment is a convenient buy & reside plan which gives every investor instant allocation along with all necessary documents required to allow immediate access to their property.