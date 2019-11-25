Vanguard Logo

4 butchered, 10 houses destroyed in Delta community

Delta State map

By Chancel Sunday

About four persons have sustained deadly machete cuts and over ten houses destroyed at riverine Tamigbe community in Burutu council area of Delta state, Monday, during a community chairmanship election.

Though the information was sketchy, according to the president of Toumo Kingdom, Chief Ebikapaye Agidee, who was at the scene of the incident, trouble ensued when some delegates were substituted a few minutes to the election.

“There are two candidates to vote for in the election, Mr Abiola Odubo and Mr Akpofini Podoki, but along the way to the process, some delegates were substituted for some reasons which led to misunderstanding.

“Trouble started and four persons were butchered with deep machete cuts and glasses and windows of about ten houses destroyed by angry supporters to either party.

“I will get back to you because I’m speaking with you from a hideout due to the violent situation”.
However, according to a community source, men of the Military Joint Task Force (JTF) from Bomadi Division have already arrived at the community as at around 7.10 pm when filing in this report.

