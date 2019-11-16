By Samuel Oyadongha – YENAGOA

There has been a high-security presence in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State and other communities as voters trooped out to the various polling units to elect the candidate of their choice in the predominantly riverine state.

A total of 30,000 police personnel, 5,000 operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were deployed in the state for the exercise.

Armed soldiers backed by armoured personnel carriers were stationed at strategic entry and exit points in the state capital and other communities to complement the efforts of the police and it’s sister agencies.

The soldiers were however civil in their conduct as they search every vehicle that passes through the checkpoints.

Though election materials arrived early in some of the polling units others complained of delay.

Meantime, Voting is currently going on peacefully in Odi in Kolokuma /Opokuma LGA, the home town of Rt. Hon. Tonye Emmanuel Isenah.

Voting which commenced in Odi as early as 8 am in some PU has been without any hitches.

However, there has been a report of shooting in some communities in Nembe and Southern Ijaw council areas as well as Opolo in Yenagoa.

At Biseni, a flood has sacked most part of the community with some of the displaced units relocated to a dry area

At Toru-Orua in Sagbama council area, the home town of Governor Seriake Dickson and other adjoining communities, the exercise was peaceful.

However, the rising water from the River Forcados has overflowed its bank and is pouring into the community forcing some of the polling units to be relocated from their original location.

More details later

