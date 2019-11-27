Breaking News
27 ships with petroleum products expected at Lagos port ― NPA

Twenty-seven ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at the Lagos port complex between Nov. 27 and Christmas eve.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to NAN in Lagos, on Friday.

NPA said that the ships contained petrol, frozen fish, bulk sugar, buck wheat, steel pipes and containers.

25 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with automobile gasoline, containers, fuel, general cargo, frozen fish and buckwheat.

Also, 13 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargo, buck wheat, ethanol and fuel.

