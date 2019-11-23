23 political parties sign peace deal

We have now preferential candidate – Natl peace cttee

By Boluwaji Obahopo

TWENTY-THREE political parties, yesterday, in Lokoja signed a peace accord with a promise to maintain peace before, during and after the November 16 governorship election.

The Peace accord was facilitated by an NGO, Search for Common Ground, SFCG, in conjunction with the Kukah Foundation and National Peace Committee.

The All Progressive Congress, APC; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; All Nigerians Renewal Party, ANRP; along with 20 other political parties all signed the peace accord.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd, said the committee has no preferred candidate in the Kogi governorship election.

General Abubakar who was represented by Rev. Father Atta Barkindo noted that the reason for meeting all the stakeholders is to allow peace to reign during the election.

He pointed out that “NPC is after peace before, during and after the election. All the stakeholders in the forthcoming governorship election should avoid anything that will affect the election or create crisis in the state.

“We therefore call on the people of the state to maintain peace before, during and after election.”

Also speaking, the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, HRM, Dr. Ado Ibrahim called on politicians to conduct themselves very well during the election because “violence during election does not help any one but rather it brings destruction and crisis for the people.”

He also called on INEC and security agencies in the state not to be biased during the election.