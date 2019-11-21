21 Year old arrested for allegedly raping 90-year-old grandmother

A 21-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly raping a grandmother of 90 years in Bomet East Constituency, Kenya.

Newslexpoint reports that the accused was apprehended on Thursday evening at Mulot town in Bomet County after the ‘Nyumba Kumi’ members spent the whole day hunting for him.

READ ALSO: Teenager whose father raped 4 times daily for 8 years gave birth to his baby

He allegedly broke into the house of the elderly woman in the middle of the night. Children who had come to visit their granny heard noise of disturbance coming from her bedroom and raised an alarm.

One of the neighbours identified as Joseph said the children who had visited recognized the suspect as he forced his way out through the window.

Newslexpoint also recalls that there was a similar case that happened in Kakamega East Constituency in June this year, where a man identified as Amusibwe Protus was charged In Kakamega court for raping a 90-year-old grandmother.

READ ALSO: Benue police arrest teacher who allegedly raped JSS1 student

The suspect was alleged to have entered the elderly woman’s house after digging a hole through the muddy walls during the dead of the night while it was raining.

Vanguard Nigeria News