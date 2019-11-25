2023 Presidency: North’ll vote only one candidate, irrespective of political party — Ag ACF chair

By David Odama

LAFIA—Acting Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, said yesterday that only a single candidate of northern extraction will be voted for in 2023 presidential election, irrespective of political party.

Kwande, who told journalists in Lafia, Nasarawa State, that tested and trusted Northerners would be allowed to contest for any political office with candidates from other parts of the country, added that people should only give their votes to candidate of their choice.

READ ALSO:

“I am expressing my opinion as a full-fledged Northerner and a citizen of Nigeria and not as ACF. Nigeria is our country, we must unite and develop, it despite differences in geographical locations.

‘’We should not relent in the pursuit of growth and development as we are blessed with gifted people and many resources, as only Nigerians would take the country to greater heights,” Kwande declared.

He described the ACF and Northern Elders Forum, NEF, as pressure groups striving for the development of northern Nigeria in particular and Nigeria in general, in the same manner Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and others in the South-South region.

Kwande, who is the Baraden (generalismo) of Lafia, however, admonished northerners to develop the region by voting for people who were pro-development and not those who were self-centered.

The acting ACF chairman called on Nigerians to embrace peace and dialogue and denounce violence, saying it was against democratic norms and a threat to the federation.

Kwande urged politicians to accept election results and be statesmen, noting that the youths should avoid being used as political thugs.

Vanguard