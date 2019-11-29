The Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun has denied any plan to vye for the seat of the number one citizen in the nation come 2023.

Amosun was first elected senator for the Ogun Central district in 2003 became the Ogun State’s governor in 2011 and served two-term (2011-2019) before being re-elected back to the Senate while he was succeeded by Dapo Abiodun as governor.

Senator Amosun denied the presidential ambition in a statement from his media office and signed by Bola Adeyemi.

The statement titled: “2023: Count Me Out of the Distraction – Senator Ibikunle Amosun”

Reads:

“My attention has just been drawn to a poster, suggesting I had thrown my hat into the 2023 Presidential race.

“It definitely belies logic that such a move would be my preoccupation or in any way linked to me, when indeed I have not spent a year in my current assignment as the Senator representing Ogun Central District.

ALSO READ: NANS urges Abiodun to demolish Amosun Model Schools

“It goes without saying that anyone nursing a Presidential ambition at a time President Muhammadu Buhari has just begun to consolidate on the successes of his first term, is not only an enemy of the Nigerian State, but clearly does not desire any good for Mr President.

“The poster and any of such publication is nothing but sheer distraction.

“As a Senator, my hands are full and I am committed to working with fellow patriots on how best to move our nation forward by supporting and working with President Buhari.

“There is a time for everything. The time to address 2023 is clearly not anywhere close.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.