2023 Delta Guber race: Ex-minister Kenneth Gbagi declares intention to run

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Former Minister of State for Education, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi has declared his intention to contest the governorship election of 2023 in Delta state, saying it is not too early to start preparing for the contest.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in his Oginibo hometown, Ughelli South local government area, Gbagi said he started nursing the dream of becoming governor of the state for almost twenty years, stressing that he would contest on the platform of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

” I Know what to do, in one year you will see industries coming. I will remove a good number of unemployed from the streets.

It is not too early for me to start, I have started the race and I am doing well. There is nothing wrong in me doing consultation now “, he said.

Gbagi also spoke glowingly of governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying he would finish strong in the state.