2019 Mr Ideal Nigeria sets to represent Nigeria at Mr. Africa Intl

All is set for the Mr Ideal Nigeria 2019 , Emmanuel Umoh to take Mr. Africa International Stage on the 8th December as he represents Nigeria at a competition that will see over 30 models from different countries across Africa jostling for the ultimate crown.

The 6’3 ft Nigerian super model came into the limelight after he won the Mr Ideal Nigeria 2019 in May 2019.

He has gone on to walk the runway of some of the biggest fashion shows across Africa and the diaspora which includes the Amsterdam Fashion Week, Ghana men’s wear week, Mercedes Benz fashion Week and Accra Fashion Week.

Udon has also modeled for International brands such as Sisiano,Lamode, Ideal Man clothing line and underwear, Otiz Steflo of South Africa, Nasarks, Bri wireduah, Cute saint

Ibrahim Fernandez and American designer Clevon Leonard.

Umoh has also been the cover star for FitFam Magazine and Lamode magazine.

With a very intimidating resume and having reached such impeccable height in his career which just started, it will be a surprise not to have Emmanuel bring home the crown.

Vanguard