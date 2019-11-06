By Chris Onuoha

…spotlights ecosystem, agribusiness, education policy and others.

In line with promoting and improving entrepreneurial skill and engagements in Nigeria, the annual 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Week Conference will be held at Yar’dua Center, Abuja and will commence on the 19th to 22nd of November.

This was made known to newsmen in a press release, notifying the prospective interest of sponsors, partners, participants and promoters.

According to the statement, the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Week Conference will be focused on 4key areas of concentration which spotlights education, inclusion, ecosystems and policy. The statement noted that the 4 days entrepreneurship conference holding in Abuja was been designed to encourage thousands and millions of Nigerians to engage in entrepreneurial activities while connecting them to prospective collaborators, potential investors and pace-setting Mentors.

The 1week conference anticipates Participants and Stakeholders like business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, public office holders, policy makers, private sector leaders, economic agents, financial institutions, NGOs and Civil Society Organizations supporting entrepreneurs and MSMEs growth.

The forthcoming 2nd Abuja 2019GEW, organised by Corpus BDS in partnership with Global Entrepreneurship Network and other stakeholders will feature series of activities spreading across interactions, engagements, innovative explorations and technology driven opportunities that for wealth creation in Nigeria.

The Day1 of 2019GEW will be held at Baze University for Tertiary Students, Education administrators, government and education representative. The Day2 will be held a Yar’dua Conference Center and is designed for CEOs, Entrepreneurs, representatives of governments and Members of the Chamber of Commerce. Other activities during the he entrepreneurship conference will involve panel discussions, exhibitions, deliberations and discusses by key players and keynote speakers.

In a statement by the Convener, Kaine Chibuike Okoli few hours after the statement was released, he noted that over 9.5million people participates in the 36,000 simultaneous event throughout the 1week Entrepreneurship Conference and overtime, its objective has been to fuel the start and scaling of the ecosystem which enable the job opportunities, accelerate innovations, strengthen economic growth and create avenues for entrepreneurship education across the globe

Vanguard