By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the African Investment Forum 2019 kicks off in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, one of the aides of Cross River State Governor, High Chief Higgins Peters, Tuesday, assured that Governor Ben Ayade will definitely woo investors to Cross River State.

Peters who is the Vice-Chairman, Committee on Review of Debts and Completion of Signature Projects in Cross River State and a member of the Governor’s delegation stated this at the Summit.

As a member of the top strategic management team of the Cross River State Government, he expressed optimism about the talks Ayade is currently holding with potential investors at the ongoing Summit said will yield the expected results.

The three days Summit is being organised by the African Development Bank, AfDB, started on Monday, November 11 and will be concluded on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and the summit is being attended by investors from 109 countries.

He said: “Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State is holding talks with global investors at the ongoing Africa Investment Forum with the view to woo them to the state and hoping to bring home them from the Summit to help in boosting and consolidating on the gains the Governor has made so far.

“Cross River State has already been spotted as the desired investment destination for participating investors from about the 109 countries in attendance.”

The Governor is being accompanied by other top personalities in his government including Chris Agara including financial institutions, captains of industry, and investors from the State.

Meanwhile, President, Africa Development Bank, AfDB’s, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, urged participants to take advantage of the opportunities during the period of the Summit and see how they could help develop various sectors of the economy in African countries.

From Nigeria State Governors in attendance include, Sir Ben Ayade (Cross River); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State); Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara State), Senator Ben Bruce and others.

