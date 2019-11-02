2 employees docked over alleged N1.4m theft

Two employees of Magrellos Fast Foods, Lagos, John Ogundare and Soji Shogunle, were on Thursday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates‘ Court over alleged stealing of N1.4 million from their employer.

Ogundare, 36 and Shogunle, 38, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between October 2018 and October 2019 at No.169, Ogudu Road, Ogudu in Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendants, both workers at the fast foods company in Ogudu, also known as Sommes Ventures Ltd., had been stealing money from the company’s account unnoticed.

The prosecutor said that the defendants allegedly stole the total sum of N1, 424, 209 from the company’s account at Ogudu branch over a period of one year.

He told the court that management of the company had suspected foul play, but could not really pinpoint what was the cause of losses until their accounts were audited.

“The defendants were later caught and arrested,” Perez said.

He said that the offences contravened Section 280(1) (a) and punishable under Section 287 (7) (9) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes seven years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted each of the defendant’s bail of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Dec. 16 for mention.

