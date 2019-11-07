Vanguard Logo

18-year-old comedian mercilessly beaten for being gay (Video)

An 18-year-old South African comedian identified as Bobo was mercilessly beaten for being gay after a performance at DJ Bongs’ event in Durban, South Africa, according to reports.

Bobo who became a known face in his community after his comedy videos went viral, was left with bruises and a gash around his mouth. The youngster almost lost his left eye after he was attacked by the men.

Sharing the video on Facebook, the comedian’s friend said it was a hate crime assault which centred on his sexuality. In a video obtained online, young Bobo is heard telling a friend that he would not bother reporting the matter to authorities.

This was a hate crime assault driven by his sexuality as the men allegedly approached him unprovoked.

When called for comment, DJ Bongs said he was shocked because Bobo is not a violent person. However, he said he couldn’t get involved in this as he did not witness the incident.

“I don’t know anything. He never told me and he has my number. nYes, he did perform at my gig and if he was attacked why did he not tell me? I suggest you ask him because I can’t comment on things I don’t know about or did not witness”.

Watch Bobo’s video below:

