157,000 jobs created in three years, says Obaseki

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Edo state governor, Mr. Glodwin Obaseki yesterday said out of the 200,000 jobs he promised during his campaigns, he has created 157,000 jobs in the last three years for the people of the state.

The governor stated this during the Alaghodaro 2019 Youth Summit as part of activities to mark his third year as governor of the state.

The jobs, according to him, were created through job tracking for organisations, job matching and placements, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship and the Edo Innovates programme.

Obaseki said though many people doubted his capacity to create the jobs when he made the promise three years ago but he took the risk and to make it realisable.

On education, Governor Obaseki said by next academic session, he would establish 300 stand-alone Junior Secondary Schools where vocational training would be offered and that any student that passed through the schools might have learned a skill or a vocation that would make them earn a living.

His words, “By the time you are graduating from JSS, the children must have had handwork because there will be fundamental training at the schools.

“We want to change the mindset that education is not about the certificate. That is why introduced Edo jobs to help the youths retrace their steps. We are mapping out our economy. We are looking at the future through our 30 years development plan.

“Our independent power supply would soon be available to power the street lights and production centres.”

The event saw 150 youths empowered with engineering starter packs after undergoing training.

Over 2000 youths participated in the programme and were linked with jobs in some organisations present at the event.

