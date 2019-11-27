MATCHROOM have released new images inside the 15,000-seater stadium that is set to host Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The two heavyweight giants step back into the ring on December 7 in a Saudi Arabia showdown dubbed the Clash on the Dunes.

AJ, who lost his four title belts to the Mexican in that extraordinary bout back in June, landed in the Arab country on Sunday.

And he has already visited the newly built stadium in Diriyah which is now ready to host the bout that could decide the Brit’s fate.

The Diriyah Arena is in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site, known as the home of heroes and kings.

With it being the first-ever heavyweight world title fight in the Middle East, they have pulled out all the stops to ensure a night to remember.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said: “The arena and site are utterly breath-taking, with a theme park and concert the night before as well.

“It’s like nothing we’ve seen before in boxing. The Clash On The Dunes will be a night to remember. We can’t wait.”

Fans attending will also get to take part in an entertainment hub nearby that includes ice-skating, sky diving and jetski-ing among the activities.

There’s only one thing on Joshua’s itinerary and that’s claiming back his world title belts.

And when asked if another defeat will spell the end of his career, the Watford-born star said: “No. No way. Unless Eddie [Hearn] bins me off and every promoter doesn’t want me, cool then so be it.

“But providing there’s still an opportunity, I will reign again.” (TheSun)

Vanguard Nigeria News