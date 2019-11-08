14 ISWAP, two Boko Haram fighters surrender to troops in North East

Joseph Erunke – Abuja

At least 16 members of Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) and their spouses have surrendered to troops battling terrorism and insurgency in the North East, the Nigerian Army has said.

The army said in a statement issued by its Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, Friday evening that 16 insurgents along with eight of their spouses who could no longer bear the heat from the onslaught against them surrendered to the relentless troops of Sector 1, Multinational Joint Task Force at Fotokol.

The statement reads: “The incremental raids, clearance patrols, sting operations, cordon and search operations as well as mortar and artillery bombardment of identified criminal insurgents and bandits’ hideouts within the past one week has yielded tremendous positive outcomes as some of the terrorists surrendered to our gallant troops while several others were neutralized.”

The army said many others were killed during the operations.

It added: “The period equally witnessed the interception and arrest of several Boko Haram logistics suppliers and informants by the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE as well as the arrest or neutralisation of some bandits and other criminal elements in the North West and other parts of the nation.

“Subsequently, the surrendered insurgents were later handed over to troops of 3 Battalion (Main) at Gamboru Ngala, a border town in North East of Borno State.

“During preliminary interrogation and profiling, they confessed to have actively participated in attacks conducted against both military and civilian targets at various times.

“It was further revealed that 14 of them whose names are Ibrahim Bunu, Abba Sale, Baba Lamba Alhaji, Bukar Isa, Bukar Ali, Rawa Abba Gana, Mustapha Abatcha, Umar Abubakar, Hassan Bukar, Malam Abatcha Ali, Abba Umar Abatcha, Hussaini Babagana, Idris Mohammed and Umar Abba Bayoma all belonged to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) led by Al – Barnawi while the remaining two, Hassan Kawu and Babagana Bukar Adijabe belonged to Boko Haram (Abubakar Shekau Faction). The repentant insurgents, however, regretted their participation in the heinous crimes they committed against humanity and are now calling on their former colleagues to retrace their steps and also surrender to troops before it is too late.”

