138 Correctional Centre inmates sit for NECO in Enugu

No fewer than 138 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Enugu Custodial Centre are currently sitting for the 2019 National Examination Council (NECO) November/December examination.

The Public Relations Officer of the centre in Enugu, Mr Emeka Monday made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday.

Monday said that this increased the number of inmates that had taken the examination between 2017 and 2019 to 346.

According to him, 84 inmates sat for the examination in 2017 while 124 took the exams in 2018 and all of them made credits in English and Mathematics.

The spokesperson said that the inmates were hopeful that they would surpass the record set by the previous counterparts.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service sees the educational programme as an important vehicle to reform inmates while in custody.

“In Enugu Custodial Centre, we have the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) special centre as well as a primary and secondary school for inmates,” he said.

The command expressed appreciation to some Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) and philanthropists who made it possible for the registration of inmates and encouraged more public-spirited Nigerians to ensure that more inmates were enrolled.

Vanguard