Breaking News
Translate

138 Correctional Centre inmates sit for NECO in Enugu

On 11:48 pmIn Newsby

Juvenile offenders in Imo, gets attention

No fewer than 138 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Enugu Custodial Centre are currently sitting for the 2019 National Examination Council (NECO) November/December examination.

The Public Relations Officer of the centre in Enugu, Mr Emeka Monday made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday.

Also read: NGO calls for holistic policy actions, independent judiciary; to sanction VAW

Monday said that this increased the number of inmates that had taken the examination between 2017 and 2019 to 346.

According to him, 84 inmates sat for the examination in 2017 while 124 took the exams in 2018 and all of them made credits in English and Mathematics.

The spokesperson said that the inmates were hopeful that they would surpass the record set by the previous counterparts.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service sees the educational programme as an important vehicle to reform inmates while in custody.

“In Enugu Custodial Centre, we have the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) special centre as well as a primary and secondary school for inmates,” he said.

The command expressed appreciation to some Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) and philanthropists who made it possible for the registration of inmates and encouraged more public-spirited Nigerians to ensure that more inmates were enrolled.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!