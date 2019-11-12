The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger said on Friday that 12 people were killed in a motor accident in Gwacipe village, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Joel Dagwa, told journalists in Minna that the accident involved DAF Trailer with registration number KMW 08 AX and Toyota Hiace with registration number SSU 08 XA.

He said: “The accident involved 25 people, 12 of them were killed while nine sustained injuries and taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawu, for treatment.

“All corpses have been deposited at the hospital.”

The sector commander blamed the accident on speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said that the FRSC would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

He appealed to road users to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes. (NAN)

Vanguard