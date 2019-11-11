 11th anniversary:  We have flown over 2.7 million passengers —Dana Air 

By Lawani Mikairu

As Dana Air celebrates the 11th anniversary of its flight operations, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo has revealed that the airline has flown over 2.7 million passengers in the eleven years of its operation. The airline marked the anniversary by rewarding customers with various gifts ranging from free tickets to souvenirs.

Mbanuzuo ,while speaking at a brief ceremony in Lagos, said that the airline would never have made it this far but for its loyal guests and staff who believed in what the airline stood for and have kept it going, hence the reward and celebration with customers

He said : “For us 11 years means we are doing the right things and making the right decisions at the right time. We have been methodical, careful and realistic in our steps and we hope to consolidate our existing routes to provide full capacity, seamless travel and options for our guests to travel conveniently yuletide while still reviewing our route expansion plans”.

”So many airlines have come and gone maybe due to some incidents in the past or inability to cope with the operating environment but we have been here for 11 years and still counting because of our loyal customers, dedicated staff strength and above all a sound management team with a massive experience in the Nigerian aviation industry running the airline with a model worthy of emulation”.

“We thank the Present administration led by His Excellency President Muhammed Buhari, for gradually creating the ambience for airlines to thrive and the efforts so the area of infrastructure is commendable. We hope that these efforts are sustained in the coming years and other areas hampering the growth of airlines reviewed” he added.

Vanguard