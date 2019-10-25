ZSF set to give out N325m again

El-Rufai, Hamzat, Lagos Chief Imam, others to grace occasion

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Chief Imam of Lagos State Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla and Home Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf will lead other dignitaries to the 15th edition of Zakat distribution organized by Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF).

The event will hold on Sunday at the auditorium of the Alausa Secretariat Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos.

Other invited guests included the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Timeline Consult and ZSF Advisory Board member, Mr Shuaib Idris, former Lagos State Home Affairs Commissioner Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef and Chairman, Alausa Secretariat Mosque Committee Dr Tajudeen Afolabi.

A statement by ZSF Operations Manager, Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aruf said the sum of N325 million will be disbursed to over 2,647 beneficiaries.

Alhaji Ma’aruf said the Sunday’s distribution in Lagos State will end this year’s Zakat distribution that commenced in June across the nation.

According to him, beneficiaries were increased from 17 states to 21 states during this year’s distribution.

Other states, he said, would be captured in subsequent years’ edition.