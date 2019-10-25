Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said “nobody will remember what MLS is” if he leaves the league following LA Galaxy’s MLS Cup Play-Off exit to rivals Los Angeles FC.

The former Manchester United forward also appeared to have a confrontation with a fan after his side were knocked out 5-3 by their city rivals in what could be the Swede’s final MLS game.

While walking off the pitch, Ibrahimovic gestured towards a spectator who appeared to be taunting him.

The 38-year-old’s contract expires in December and he has been linked with a return to Europe – with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis expressing his interest this week.

“I have another two months [on my contract],” he said to reporters. “We’ll see what happens, If I stay, then MLS is good because the whole world will watch it. If I don’t stay, nobody will remember what MLS is.” Former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela scored twice in the first half of LAFC’s victory to take his tally for the season to 36 goals. ALSO READ: Unai Emery praises Pepe’s ‘perfect’ free-kick double in Arsenal win Galaxy fought back through Ibrahimovic, but Adama Diomande’s late double secured LAFC’s win. It is the first time Galaxy have lost to LAFC in the MLS – a rivalry dubbed ‘El Trafico’ because of California’s traffic congestion. Diego Rossi and substitute Diomande reasserted LA FC’s lead after Ibrahimovic had made it 2-2. Defender Rolf Feltscher gave Galaxy late hope, but Diomande chipped in his second in the 80th-minute to set up a Western Conference final with Seattle Sounders. Source: SkySports Vanguard News