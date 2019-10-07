Zanku sound producer, Rexxie plans big for new EP

By Benjami Njoku

Creator of the wave-making Zanku sound, Chisom Ezeh also known as Rexxie is eager to release a new body of work that would demonstrate his dexterity as a thought-leader in music production.

The Anambra State-born talent is one of the hottest on the scene. He is the brain-behind a new wave of music tagged Zanku, a variation of street-hip hop. Some impressive line of big production credits such as Able God by Zlatan, Am I A Yahoo Boy and Soapy both by Naira Marley among others.

Rexxie, a Computer Science graduate from Taiye Solarin University of Education (TASUED) is aware of complacency that come with success and is pushing himself harder to break new grounds. Aside his production routines for other artistes, he is already putting together an eclectic body of work.

He revealed, “At the moment, I am working on my EP. I want to put out a body of work that shows different sides of me apart from the one the world knows. I want to test the waters and put out different vibes. I feel like this is best way to let people know that I do other sounds apart from Zanku.

Speaking further, he adds, “I plan to feature African and international artistes. It will be out in November by God’s Grace.”

Ahead of his upcoming project, his first Rexxie has tested the waters with a hit single entitled, Fotifoyin featuring Teni, Naira Marley and Zlatan.

With Zlatan, Rexxie has forged one of the biggest producer-artiste music chemistry that Nigerian music has witnessed. According to him, “I like to work physically with an artiste in the studio and Zlatan is that kind of spontaneous artiste. He is the type of artiste that if you send him beat, he hardly records it. He is the live recording type as well.

The way he loves to record is the way I also like to produce. He writes his lines on the spot. That is chemistry. Another person who I achieve that kind of chemistry with also is Naira Marley. He is a very creative artiste. I like artistes that think on their feet.”

Vanguard