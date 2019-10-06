Zamfara Government has summoned an emergency meeting with Fulani leaders over attack on an outpost in which nine soldiers were killed in Sunke village of Anka local government area.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bello Matawalle on Security Matters, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, told newsmen in Gusau on Saturday that the meeting was to forestall future occurrence.

He, however, did not say when the meeting will be held.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Suru attack is the first major security breach since the government initiated dialogue with bandits in the state.

Dauran confirmed that Thursday’s attack left some soldiers and the attackers dead, while those injured were admitted in Federal Medical Center, Gusau for proper medical attention.

According to him, the attackers were from Niger state.

“Following the good relationship and understanding established with the bandits which led to their repentance in Zamfara, I can assure you that those attackers are not from Zamfara.

“Immediately after the attack, we reached out to the Fulani leaders in the state who confirmed to us that none of their members participated, but we have summoned a meeting with them to forestal reoccurrence,” he said.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity said the bandits that attacked the joint security outpost numbered over 200, riding motorcycles.

