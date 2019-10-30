Zambia’s police ban miniskirt uniform for policewomen

Zambia’s Police assistant director for legal and professional standards, Charity Chanda announced the country’s policewomen are to henceforth restrict from wearing miniskirts to maintain professional standards.

Mrs Chanda noted there’s a prescribed length for women’s attire.

She stated this in an event where the country’s Police Service Commission chairperson Peter Chingaipe addressed officers in the protective unit.

“What is the length of your skirt if you are a female officer?

“We have seen many female officers wear mini-skirts as uniform. We have a prescribed length for the uniform.

“Let it go with what is required and everything should match the colour of the uniform,” Mrs Chanda said, according to Zambia Daily.

Mrs Chanda said the core values should guide officers so that the service can stop receiving complaints from members of the public. She urged the officers to respect human dignity because failure to do so will land them in problems.

