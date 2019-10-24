Yobe approves Model School conversion to NYSC orientation camp

Yobe Governor, MaiMala Buni, has approved the conversion of Government Model Boarding Primary School, Dazigau, Nangere Local Government area, to a permanent orientation camp for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

Buni, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Youths, Sports, Social and Community Development, Galtima MaiAli, stated this during the signing of contract agreement for the renovation of the school on Thursday in Nangere.

He said that the state government found it imperative to provide a permanent orientation camp following the suspension of orientation exercise at the former camp in Fika due insurgents’ activities.

Buni also stressed that his administration was committed to the actualization of the objectives of NYSC scheme in the state.

In his remarks, the contractor, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu, Chairman of Bazam MFRI Construction Company, Nigeria Ltd, promised to complete the renovation within the stipulated time of two months, saying the work had already commenced.

Earlier in her remarks, Coordinator of NYSC in Yobe, Mrs Grace Adzer, thanked the state government for the gesture.

She said the provision of the permanent orientation camp enables an increase in the number of corps members to be deployed to the state.

